Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as new chief minister of state Assam in India

Xinhua) 15:14, May 11, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) of India's main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is presented a bouquet by Assam State Governor Jagdish Mukhi after the former took oath as new chief minister of Assam in Guwahati, capital of Assam, India, on May 10, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

