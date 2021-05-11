Languages

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

People attend rally supporting Palestine in Rabat, Morocco

(Xinhua) 15:13, May 11, 2021

People wave Palestine flags and shout slogans during a rally supporting Palestine, in Rabat, Morocco, on May 10, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators on Monday voiced their solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Xinhua)

