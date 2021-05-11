Tension between Israelis and Palestinians flares up

Xinhua) 09:45, May 11, 2021

An Israeli military vehicle fires tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 10, 2021. Tension between Israelis and Palestinians has been flaring up over the past few days amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

