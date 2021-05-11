China launches Civil Code promotion campaign

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a campaign to promote the Civil Code among the public as May 28, 2021 marks the first year since its adoption.

The campaign kicked off at a ceremony held Monday in the village of Shazhou in central China's Hunan Province.

According to the plan of the campaign, which has been approved by the country's top legal authorities including the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the campaign aims to make the public more familiar with the code's content and principles.

Civil Code promotion campaign should be conducted annually every May, the plan noted. It also proposed promotion methods including lectures, knowledge contests and cultural activities.

It specifically emphasized promoting the code among officials and public servants as well as youth.

