Senior official calls for Civil Code implementation

Xinhua) 10:57, April 16, 2021

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the China Law Society, speaks at a symposium on the implementation of the newly enacted Civil Code held by the China Law Society, in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official Thursday urged active efforts to implement the newly enacted Civil Code and making the code guiding rules for people's daily lives.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the China Law Society, said the codification experience could apply in other areas amid efforts to improve China's legal system. He made the remarks at a symposium held by the China Law Society.

The Civil Code took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It has six parts on real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities. It is the first law with "code" in the title since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)