Xi's article on Civil Code to be published

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping, which emphasizes the full recognition of the significance of the promulgation and implementation of China's Civil Code and better protection of the people's legitimate rights and interests in accordance with law, will be published Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal.