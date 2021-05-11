Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Tourism in Pu’er City on May Day Showed Strong Rebound

(People's Daily Online)    11:29, May 11, 2021

From May 1 to May 5, the Pu’er city has received 571,100 tourists, rose by 60.24 % from a year earlier, and the number is 40.74 % higher than the year of 2019; revenue from tourism was 340 million yuan, rose by 57 % from the same period of last year.

Among them, 212,800 tourists stayed overnight, rose by 106.62% from a year earlier, and the number was 25.23% higher than the year of 2019; 358,300 tourists enjoyed their daily trips, rose by 41.39% from a year earlier, and the number was 51.90% higher than the year of 2019.

 

