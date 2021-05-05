May Fourth spirit celebrated

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:30, May 05, 2021

Youths renew their dedication to ideals awakened over 100 years ago

Young people pose for a photo at the location of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday in Shanghai to mark National Youth Day, commemorating the May Fourth Movement. [Photo/Xinhua]

Young people across the nation celebrated National Youth Day on Tuesday through activities to inherit the May Fourth spirit in the new era.

Tuesday marked the 102nd anniversary of the May Fourth Movement in China.

The movement started with huge student protests on May 4, 1919, opposing the government's response to the Treaty of Versailles, which treated China unfairly and undermined the country's sovereignty in the aftermath of World War I. The movement triggered a national campaign to overthrow the old society and promote new ideas, including science, democracy and Marxism.

The May Fourth spirit refers to patriotism, progress, democracy and science, with patriotism at the core. In the new era, Chinese youth are expected to carry on the May Fourth spirit and to strive for national rejuvenation.

In Shanghai, up to 1,000 teenagers gathered on Tuesday morning at the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921 to commemorate the history of the Communist Party of China. After a short lecture on CPC history, a themed relay activity began using four routes, which represented the four phases the Party went through in 100 years.

Participants, including popular users of video-sharing platform Bilibili, learned history and fostered stronger ideals by visiting Shanghai landmarks, guessing riddles and accomplishing tasks.

"Young deputies took part in the first CPC National Congress 100 years ago, speaking out with the powerful conviction of youth. As young people in the new era, we are key to keeping the country's vitality," a Bilibili user said, livestreaming the relay.

Students from Tianjin University "talked" with Zhang Tailei, a revolutionary martyr and an alumnus of the forerunner of the university, during a special lecture on campus.

Zhang's life was presented through drama and historical material to teach about his devotion to the people's happiness, Science and Technology Daily said.

Tian Shuo, a speaker at a lecture, said the innovative way of learning CPC history would encourage students to consider how to integrate their own development with the nation's development.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)