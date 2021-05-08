Highlights at 2021 Chinese National Swimming Championships

Xinhua) 13:54, May 08, 2021

Yu Hexin of Guangdong looks on after the men's 50m freestyle final at the 2021 Chinese National Swimming Championships in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)