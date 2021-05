Children celebrate World Smile Day in NW China

People's Daily Online) 11:29, May 08, 2021

Children create smiley face cards to celebrate World Smile Day at a kindergarten in Jiaozuo City, NW China's Henan Province. May 8th is World Smile Day, which was established by the World Mental Health Organization in 1948 and is the only global festival that celebrates a human expression. (Photo/Henan Daily APP)

