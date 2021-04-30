New cargo flight route links Xi'an, Yekaterinburg

Xinhua) 16:43, April 30, 2021

XI'AN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A new route for cargo flights has been launched between the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an and Russia's Yekaterinburg, local authorities said.

The flights are operated by the Russian airline Erofey four times per week. They are expected to add around 6,000 tonnes of annual freight and parcel throughput to Xi'an Xianyang International Airport.

The main products departing Xi'an include daily necessities, office supplies and electronic products manufactured in southern China, and the returning cargo mainly includes machinery equipment and wine from Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

The flight route is expected to connect seamlessly with other routes to major European cities, according to local officials.

To date, Xi'an Xianyang International Airport has opened 36 full cargo routes, including 18 international routes linking 16 cities in 12 countries.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)