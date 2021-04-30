Palestinians receive Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 11:14, April 30, 2021

Palestinian men receive the second doses of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center during a vaccination campaign in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

