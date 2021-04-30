Home>>
Palestinians receive Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
(Xinhua) 11:14, April 30, 2021
Palestinian men receive the second doses of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center during a vaccination campaign in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.