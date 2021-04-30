China urges U.S. to strictly restrain its warships, aircraft

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense has lodged solemn representations to the United States over a U.S. warship's interference in Chinese naval training exercises, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The ministry's spokesperson Wu Qian made the remarks in response to a query about frequent activities of U.S. warships and aircraft in waters and airspace near China.

Referring to the destroyer USS Mustin's close reconnaissance of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier fleet which was carrying out a normal training mission, Wu said the action seriously threatens the safety of ships and personnel of both Chinese and U.S. sides. The U.S. vessel was later urged to leave.

Since the current U.S. administration took office, U.S. warships have been 20 percent more active on sea areas around China compared with the same period last year, and reconnaissance aircraft have been 40 percent more active, Wu said.

The Chinese side firmly opposes such actions that escalate regional militarization and threaten peace and stability in the region, said Wu.

"We urge the U.S. side to strictly restrain its frontline troops and comply with regulations, such as the Rules of Behavior for the Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters and the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, so that such dangerous incidents do not reoccur," he said.

