Chinese VP calls for promoting sound development of China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 16:11, April 24, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addresses a commemorative activity marking the 50th anniversary of the China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Saturday called for promoting a stable and sound China-U.S. relationship when addressing via video link a commemorative activity marking the 50th anniversary of the Ping-Pong Diplomacy.

Hailing the role of the Ping-Pong Diplomacy in opening up the historical course of the normalization of China-U.S. ties, Wang said the relationship between the two countries, in spite of ups and downs, has in general witnessed constant progress over the past 50 years.

Cooperation in various fields between China and the United States has produced fruitful outcomes, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples and contributing to world prosperity and stability, Wang added.

Noting that China-U.S. relations are standing at a crucial juncture, Wang said China and the United States, as the two biggest economies and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. "Cooperation is the only right choice."

He urged the two sides to follow the spirit of the phone conversation between the two leaders in February, draw inspirations from history, focus on cooperation, manage differences and promote exchanges and cooperation of various fields as well as the sound development of ties to contribute more to the victory in COVID-19 response, global economic recovery and world peace and stability.

