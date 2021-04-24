'China is misunderstood,' says spokesperson of Chinese Consulate General in Chicago

By Wu Lejun (People's Daily App) 09:25, April 24, 2021

Screenshot from the website of Chicago Tribune.

Washington (People’s Daily) – China firmly opposes any slander aiming to misguide people to go against China and boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the spokesman of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago wrote in the letters section of the Chicago Tribune on Thursday, refuting the claims of an improper letter published earlier by the newspaper.

The spokesperson said after reading the letter published April 13, he’s appalled by how China has been misunderstood and victimized with conspiracy theories. The original letter claims that "China (is) in its quest for global hegemony." However, China has never invaded other countries, nor has it occupied an inch of land of other countries. China would never say it won't let the US "become the world's most powerful, wealthy country," and it would never provide funding for American activists whose mission is to bring about regime change in the US.

The spokesperson noted that the core question is whether the US is willing to acknowledge the world’s diversity and seek co-existence with nations of different historic and cultural backgrounds. Just as humans are born equal, no country shall be in a position to act in a domineering way in a free world.

He added that competition is not a rare thing in human history. But at the end of the day, countries are competing to be better, rather than to weaken others by tripping them up. Unfortunately, what the international community sees these years is a country that is mobilizing its power with a whole-of-government strategy to confront China every step of the way.

“We have just witnessed how much destruction those obsessed with conspiracy theories could do to a country’s domestic politics. Nobody knows what it would bring to us if it intrudes on international relations. What people shall stand ground against are lies and conspiracy theories,” the spokesperson wrote.

