China's top legislature opposes U.S. bill on strategic competition

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson from China's top legislature on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the passing of the Strategic Competition Act of 2021 by the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

You Wenze, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, said the U.S. bill is full of Cold War mentality and ideological bias and wantonly distorts and attacks China's development strategies as well as its domestic and foreign policies.

It has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, You added.

The bill is neither in line with the trend of the times nor conducive to promoting peace, stability and development of the world, said You. "It is doomed to go nowhere."

The Taiwan-related clauses in the bill severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and the bill has also sent misleading signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, the spokesperson added.

Reiterating that the one-China principle is China's red line, You said China firmly opposes any form of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan.

Issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong are purely China's internal affairs which allow no foreign interference, You added.

He noted that China has always called for developing a China-U.S. relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and it is firmly committed to protecting its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

"We strongly urge the U.S. Congress to stop reviewing and promoting the bill," You said.

