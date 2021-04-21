U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

NEW YORK, April 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Tuesday with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and JD.com dropped 5.41 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group surged 6.46 percent and 3.09 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday amid a noticeable pullback in energy sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.33 points, or 0.75 percent, to 33,821.30. The S&P 500 lost 28.32 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,134.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 128.50 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,786.27.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, jumped 8.04 percent to 18.68.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 4,847.17, marking a 2.15-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 7.22-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.

