China welcomes U.S. easing COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

Xinhua) 13:35, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China said on Wednesday that it is a positive step for the United States to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students into the United States this fall.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said this during a daily press briefing after the U.S. government announced that students from China would be exempt from the remaining travel bans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has made major strategic achievements in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized globally, Zhao said. He added that China hopes the United States would make proper arrangements for Chinese personnel to go to the United States and create favorable conditions for resuming personnel exchanges between the two sides.

