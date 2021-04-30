HKSAR gov't official stresses civil service training to enhance national security awareness

HONG KONG, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has improved the civil service training on the Basic Law and the national security law in the HKSAR to enhance civil servants' awareness of safeguarding national security, Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration, said Thursday.

Cheung made the remarks when visiting the Civil Service Training and Development Institute.

During the visit, he listened to reports about webinars and learning materials arranged by the institute and its cooperation with Tsinghua University to offer video lectures on national policies and the country's latest developments.

To ensure that newly-recruited civil servants have an accurate understanding of the constitutional order established under the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, the institute arranges basic training on the Basic Law within three years for all new appointees after they join the government, with the goal of training about 10,000 new civil servants each year.

Foundation courses on national affairs are also provided for new civil servants to deepen their understanding of national development and their sense of national identity.

