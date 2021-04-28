Hong Kong to relax COVID-19 control under "vaccine bubble" plan

HONG KONG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will on Thursday launch a "vaccine bubble" plan that allows places like bars and eateries to reopen or have fewer restrictions, provided their staff and customers all taking vaccine jabs.

Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, announced the plan at a press conference on Tuesday.

With staff and customers receiving at least one shot as the precondition, six types of entertainment venues from bars to party rooms and karaoke lounges will be able to resume operation at half the capacity.

Restaurants will have longer operation time and a loosened capacity limit, and restrictions over group gatherings, including weddings, shareholders meetings and religious activities, will be eased.

Travel agencies will also be allowed to launch local group tours with no more than 30 people for each group.

The HKSAR government started its mass vaccine rollout on Feb. 26, under which some 1.3 million doses have been administered, with 442,300 people fully vaccinated.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported Tuesday five imported COVID-19 cases and three local infections, taking the total tally to 11,748.

