Chief executive says HKSAR ideal partner for Japanese enterprises to tap mainland market

Xinhua) 10:29, April 27, 2021

HONG KONG, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Monday that Hong Kong's strong fundamentals and unique advantages under "one country, two systems" make it an ideal partner for Japanese enterprises to tap the vast market in Chinese Mainland.

Lam made this remark when addressing more than 800 Japanese entrepreneurs and business executives during a webinar on "Hong Kong as a pro-business gateway to China."

During the session, Lam emphasized that "one country, two systems" is not only the bedrock of Hong Kong's stability and continued success, but also regarded by the central authorities as an institutional strength of the nation.

Lam said that the two important decisions made by the National People's Congress in the past year, namely the enactment and implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, and the improvement to the electoral system of the HKSAR, have put the implementation of "one country, two systems" in the HKSAR back on the right track, enabling Hong Kong to flourish while leveraging such unique strengths.

Lam pointed out that Hong Kong's traditional strengths, including the rule of law, an independent judiciary, a free flow of capital and information and a deep talent pool, are as strong as ever, and that Hong Kong will continue to serve as a gateway for businesses and investment between the mainland and Japan.

Lam also said that in the national 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's competitive strengths as international financial, transportation and trade centers, as well as a center for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region, continue to be recognized for advancement.

Hong Kong's aspiration and ability to develop an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub, an international aviation hub, an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange and an intellectual property trading hub have been given recognition in the plan for the first time, she added.

Lam encouraged Japanese enterprises to partner with Hong Kong to seize opportunities offered to the world by the huge market and growth potential of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)