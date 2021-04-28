National development offers great opportunities to Hong Kong's young people: HK youths

Xinhua) 09:33, April 28, 2021

HONG KONG, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The national development offers great opportunities and a broad room for the young people in Hong Kong to stretch their wings, representatives of Hong Kong youth said Tuesday at a seminar hosted by the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

With the implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, young people can give full play to their talent, Qiu Hong, deputy director of the liaison office said during the seminar.

Qiu cited the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a major platform for Hong Kong youth to realize their ambitions through participating in the development of the country.

Tan Tieniu, another deputy director of the liaison office, said the country is the strongest support for Hong Kong and the central authorities have always cared for the young people here.

Hong Kong's young people embrace a new era to pursue their careers and make their dreams come true, Tan said, encouraging them to make contributions to the country and Hong Kong.

More than 20 young people from different walks of life in Hong Kong, including college students and news media representatives, among others, shared their views about how to seize opportunities in the mainland and promote patriotic education in Hong Kong at the seminar.

Man Sze-wing, principal of Hong Kong's Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School, said that after the social unrest in 2019, Hong Kong people longed for peace and stability and it is high time to improve patriotic education and realize national identity.

Jo Nip, principal of the primary school of G.T. (Ellen Yeung) College, said the school has adopted multiple methods to help students learn about the country's development and history, including launching the sister school scheme and organizing students to study in mainland cities.

Attendees also said Hong Kong's young people should visit the mainland more often and see the country's rapid development with their own eyes.

As some Hong Kong youths have achieved success in mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, their stories will inspire more young people to take action and seize opportunities in the area, Joephy Chan Wing-yan, a community organizer of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)