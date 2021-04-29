India allows import of medical devices to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Xinhua, April 29, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- India on Thursday allowed imports of necessary medical devices, particularly oxygen devices, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the country recently.

The federal government permitted importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations after custom clearance and before sale, the country's Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

An official order issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said "there is a steep demand for medical devices in this critical condition on an urgent basis in view of the emergent health concerns and immediate supply to the medical industry."

The federal government hereby permitted the importers of medical devices to import medical devices for three months.

The medical devices allowed to be imported include oxygen concentrators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen canister, oxygen filling systems, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders, oxygen generators, and any other device from which oxygen can be generated, among others.

Local media reported that in a major policy shift, India has started accepting donations and aid from foreign nations as the country reels under a massive shortage of oxygen, drugs and related equipment amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is reported that state governments are also free to procure life-saving devices and medicines from foreign agencies.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday tweeted, "Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India." With orders for oxygen concentrators and cargo planes being under plan for medical supplies, he said the Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process.

