Interview: China's anti-coronavirus initiatives to help South Asian countries are welcome, says ex-WHO adviser

Xinhua) 16:36, April 29, 2021

Members of a medical expert team sent by the Chinese government pose for a photo with delegates at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Chuntao)

DHAKA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The initiatives proposed by China to help South Asian countries to control COVID-19 and boost post-epidemic economic recovery are welcome, said Muzaherul Huq, former Southeast Asia Region adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We have to congratulate the initiative(s) taken by the Chinese government through the China-South Asia platform for COVID-19 consultation, cooperation and post-pandemic economic recovery," he said in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.

With the initiatives, Bangladesh is hopeful to control the present coronavirus situation and to boost the country's economic recovery in the future, he noted.

A worker unloads Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 31, 2021. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a video conference with foreign ministers from five Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Tuesday, discussing issues such as consolidating consensus on cooperating in the fight against COVID-19, promoting vaccine cooperation, and boosting post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as efforts to maintain sound international environment for the development of all countries.

With the present initiatives of the Chinese government, Bangladesh and other countries of the region are hopeful to control the present coronavirus situation and stabilize the economy, said the former WHO expert.

Bangladesh badly needs vaccines as an emergency, he added.

Photo taken on April 8, 2020 shows a video conference held between Chinese health professionals and their Bangladeshi counterparts in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Xinhua)

Apart from that, according to Huq, Bangladesh will be in need for other collaboration and cooperation to manufacture the vaccine by upgrading the existing institute of public health with technical and logistic support from China.

"Bangladesh might need emergency support with equipment like oxygen flow meter, pressure regulator and required oxygen cylinder on urgent basis," he said, adding that the capacity building, such as the training of health workers, is also required by Bangladesh urgently.

"Bangladesh should look forward to close collaboration and strong partnership with Chinese authorities with immediate effect without losing time," he said.

