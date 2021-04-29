India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000, Philippines reports 6,895 new cases

HONG KONG, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Asia-Pacific countries are still facing growing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday as India's death toll surpassed the 200,000-mark, reaching 201,187, said the health ministry.

As many as 3,293 deaths took place during the past 24 hours in India, which is the maximum for daily new deaths so far this year.

Besides, as many as 360,960 new cases were registered since Tuesday morning, taking the total tally to 17,997,267, added the data released by the federal health ministry.

This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases ever since the pandemic broke out in the country.

There are a total of 2,978,709 active cases in the country, with an increase of 96,505 through Tuesday, as 14,817,371 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,895 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,020,495.

The death toll climbed to 17,031 after 115 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Wednesday that all 17 mayors in Metro Manila have agreed to shorten the curfew hours for their respective cities and municipality from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting May 1.

Thailand reported 2,012 new cases, taking the country's total tally to top 60,000, with 15 additional fatalities reported, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Wednesday's new cases, 2,001 were domestic infections while 11 others were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said at a press conference.

The capital Bangkok had 830 new infections, followed by 161 cases in Samut Prakan and 108 cases in Chonburi.

The infections brought the country's total number of cases to 61,699, more than doubled from the beginning of this month when the third wave of outbreak started to spread from entertainment venues in Bangkok.

South Korea reported 775 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 120,673.

Of the new cases, 257 were Seoul residents and 189 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,272.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,821.

Afghanistan reported 206 new confirmed cases after health authorities conducted 1,877 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 59,576, its Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 180 patients recovered from the coronavirus epidemic, taking the total number of recoveries to 52,974. The death toll rose to 2,618 including seven new deaths reported on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

