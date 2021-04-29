Mainland warns of countermeasures against Taiwan's "constitutional amendments" separatism

Xinhua) 13:36, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday voiced resolute opposition to separatist attempts in Taiwan including those through the so-called "constitutional amendments."

"We will take all necessary countermeasures against such moves. This warning should be heeded before it is too late," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a query on remarks by sources from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority on amending the island's so-called "constitution."

In complete disregard of Taiwan compatriots' interests and well-being, a handful of separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence" have been carrying out provocative and dangerous actions driven by selfish purposes, said Ma.

"This will only aggravate the tension across the Taiwan Strait, pushing the island into a precarious situation, and bringing suffering to Taiwan compatriots," said Ma.

Noting the legal foundation and reality that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, Ma said political differences between the two sides can well be resolved through equal negotiations based on the one-China principle.

"We are willing to use our maximum sincerity and do our very utmost to promote the peaceful reunification of China," said Ma. "However, we will never tolerate any 'Taiwan independence' separatist moves, or allow the historical tragedy of national division to repeat itself."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)