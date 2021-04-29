Int'l garden festival kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The second Beijing International Garden Festival opened Wednesday at the Beijing Expo Park, the site where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held in 2019.

This year's festival spanning a total area of approximately 60,000 square meters features exhibitions of floral arts and potted plants as well as garden design contests.

A total of 30 gardens created by domestic and overseas designers is on display at the event, which will run through Oct. 15

"We hope to offer immersive experiences for visitors to this year's festival so that they can enjoy the beauty of nature and horticulture here," said Yang Yongjie, director of Beijing Shiyuan Investment Development Co., Ltd., the operator of the expo park.

The Beijing Expo Park, located in the city's northern suburbs, hosted over 170 cultural events and received roughly 400,000 visitors last year.

