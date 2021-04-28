Pakistani PM, Bill Gates discuss measures against COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:00, April 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discussing measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the work of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for fighting poverty, combating COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities around the world," it said in a statement.

While commending the Gates foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, Khan underscored the importance of equitable and timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

Both also exchanged views on the polio eradication campaign, health and development issues, and climate change, according to the statement.

The Pakistani prime minister and Gates agreed on an urgent need to stop the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.

Khan reaffirmed that eradicating polio remained a key priority of the Pakistani government, and that efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite COVID-19 related challenges, according to the statement.

