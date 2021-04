Video: We Are China

Blooming azalea flowers seen at Longquan Mountain in Guizhou

Xinhua) 14:10, April 27, 2021

Tourists view blooming azalea flowers at Longquan Mountain in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2021. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

