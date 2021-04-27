China's May Day holiday advance box office tops 60 mln yuan

Xinhua) 09:37, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The advance box office sales of new films during the upcoming May Day holiday totaled 60 million yuan (about 9.24 million U.S. dollars) as of late Monday evening.

More than ten new titles will be released on April 30, which is a Friday, and May 1, according to the schedule released by film data platforms.

"My Love," a romance from Enlight Pictures, currently tops the advance sales chart compiled by box office tracker Maoyan with 25 million yuan.

"Cliff Walkers," the first foray of renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou into the spy genre, comes in second with more than 18 million yuan.

Crime thriller "Home Sweet Home" ranks third with about 5 million yuan. It stars singer-actor Aaron Kwok, as well as 20-year-old Zhang Zifeng, who has recently become an online sensation due to her role in the hit drama "Sister."

Three other movies are also high in the charts: the Hong Kong-based crime thriller "Money Empire," which stars Louis Koo, Leung Ka Fai and Francis Ng; "Tiger Robbers," a fantasy comedy co-starring popular comedian Ma Li; and "Break Through the Darkness," a crime action tentpole telling the story of China's fight against organized crime.

May Day, also known as Labor Day, is observed on May 1 in China. The five-day May Day holiday starting on May 1 is usually a busy movie-screening period in China.

