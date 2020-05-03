Shanghai receives over 1 mln visitors in first two days of May Day holiday

SHANGHAI, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's 130 main tourist attractions have received over 1 million visitors in the first two days of the five-day May Day holiday.

The scenic sites received 456,000 visitors on Friday and 633,000 more on Saturday, marking a growing travel and leisure demand, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city requires reservations for tours of all tourist attractions to prevent crowding while tourist sites should not exceed 30 percent of their daily or real-time visitor capacity.

Tourists are also required to wear face masks, show their health QR codes and have their body temperatures taken for their safety.

"I feel safe and confident with the new reservation measures," said Li Zhi, who has booked tours to the Zhujiajiao ancient town and Shanghai Oriental Land.

Under the reservation system, tourist sites are also better prepared to prevent crowding and provide better tour experiences to customers, according to Huang Ying with Shanghai Oriental Land.