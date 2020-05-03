7.37 mln travelers take trains on 1st day of May Day holiday

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Millions of travelers jumped on trains Friday, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday in China, for gatherings or sightseeing, the railway operator said Saturday.

A total of 7,394 trains were in operation, carrying 7.37 million travelers, a record daily high since the Lunar New Year, according to the China State Railway Group.

Chinese railway authorities across the country maintained strict anti-epidemic measures for travelers to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

This year's May Day holiday runs from May 1 to 5.