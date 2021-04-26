Indonesia finds missing submarine, all 53 crew members dead
An Indonesian Navy ship departs to carry out the search and rescue operation of submarine KRI Nanggala-402 at Tanjung Wangi Port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, April 25, 2021. The wreckage of the missing Indonesian submarine was located on the sea floor off Bali Island on Sunday, and all the 53 crew members were dead, Indonesian Military Chief Hadi Tjahjanto and Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)
JAKARTA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The wreckage of the missing Indonesian submarine was located on the sea floor off Bali Island on Sunday with all 53 crew members aboard dead, top military officers said.
The Nanggala-402 submarine was broken into three parts at the depth of 838 meters under the sea, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said.
"There, the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was found in three big parts," he told a joint press conference, saying the next step is to lift the wreckage of the vessel with the help of foreign navies.
Indonesian Military Chief Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed that all the 53 crew members aboard the submarine were dead after some other components of the vessel were found.
"Based on the authentic evidence, it can be stated that all the crews of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine have been dead. For that, I express a deep condolence," he said.
