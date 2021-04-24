University of Johannesburg ranked first for decent work and economic growth in Times Higher Education impact rankings 2021

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Xinhua) -- South African's University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Friday welcomed being ranked the first for decent work and economic growth in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021.

"The release of the latest global University rankings reaffirmed our University's stature as the fastest growing institution of higher learning in South Africa and on the African continent," said UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal Tshilidzi Marwala. "This is a remarkable feat given that these rankings are a pioneering initiative that recognizes universities across the world for their social and economic impact. They are designed to address the most serious and critical global challenges of our time. This demonstrates that we are not just a brick-and-mortar University but that we are actively striving to make a difference."

The Times Higher Education Impact released their rankings Wednesday showed that UJ is on top of other global higher learning institutions in decent work and economic growth.

Marwala said the rankings are important in contributing toward improving universities and enabling South Africa to meet its social, political and economic objectives.

"The University has invested heavily in the teaching and learning domain to make it possible for our students and academic staff to excel in research and academic work. Through these impact rankings the University is demonstrating its work in tackling global issues, and these endeavours have not gone unnoticed," he said.

More than 1,150 universities across the world participated in the rankings, which measures their contributions to society and the global knowledge economy.

