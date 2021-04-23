Pu’er tea Ranked the Second in the “Tea Brand Value List”

On April 12, China’s public brand value assessment results in the field of tea in 2021came out, Pu’er tea with RMB 7.352 billion of assessment value ranked the second and continued to be in the top three on the list.

The total value of 108 effective assessment brands was RMB 239.562 billion, with an average brand value of RMB 2.218 billion according to the evaluation data.

The assessment was completed by CARD Agricultural Brand Research Center of Zhejiang University, China Tea and other agencies.