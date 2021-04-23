Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er Completed “Medical Insurance + Commercial Medical Insurance” Direct Claim System Network

(People's Daily Online)    11:32, April 23, 2021

On April 16, Renmin Puhui Insurance (Pu’er) “Medical Insurance + Commercial Medical Insurance” Direct Claim Project Pilot Construction and Successful Operation Conference was held in Pu’er City. The project was jointly developed by Pu’er Municipal People’s Government and Renmin Jinfu Financial Services (Beijing) Corp. The first phase of the test has been successfully completed to realize the successful payment.

This is the first prefecture-level city full coverage “medical insurance + commercial medical insurance” direct claim system net work built in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York