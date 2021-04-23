Pu’er Completed “Medical Insurance + Commercial Medical Insurance” Direct Claim System Network

On April 16, Renmin Puhui Insurance (Pu’er) “Medical Insurance + Commercial Medical Insurance” Direct Claim Project Pilot Construction and Successful Operation Conference was held in Pu’er City. The project was jointly developed by Pu’er Municipal People’s Government and Renmin Jinfu Financial Services (Beijing) Corp. The first phase of the test has been successfully completed to realize the successful payment.

This is the first prefecture-level city full coverage “medical insurance + commercial medical insurance” direct claim system net work built in China.