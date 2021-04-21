Home>>
Hainan specialties displayed in Boao Forum for Asia theme park
(Xinhua) 13:50, April 21, 2021
A craftsman makes sculptures with coconut shells at an exhibition hall of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) theme park in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on April 20, 2021. The park, opened to the public on Monday, is located near the BFA permanent venue, comprising nine yards displaying Hainan specialties. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
