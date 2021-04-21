China to jointly promote green development: central bank

April 21, 2021

BOAO, Hainan, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance communication and exchanges in green finance with countries around the world to jointly promote green development, an official with the central bank said Tuesday.

Asia has broad consensus on the green transformation of the economy, and major Asian economies have taken positive actions in this regard, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a sub-forum of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Enhancing international cooperation will be conducive to jointly promoting the development of green finance in Asia, Yi added.

From the perspective of the PBOC, two major tasks need to be continued -- implementation of green investment principles and strengthening the capacity for green development through various channels, he noted.

