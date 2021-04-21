Home>>
Sub-forum themed "Belt and Road Initiatives: Thriving Against the Current" held in Boao
(Xinhua) 08:59, April 21, 2021
An attendee takes a picture at a sub-forum of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2021. A sub-forum themed "Belt and Road Initiatives: Thriving Against the Current" was held in Boao on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
