Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Sub-forum themed "Belt and Road Initiatives: Thriving Against the Current" held in Boao

(Xinhua) 08:59, April 21, 2021

An attendee takes a picture at a sub-forum of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2021. A sub-forum themed "Belt and Road Initiatives: Thriving Against the Current" was held in Boao on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


