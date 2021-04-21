Hong Kong, Macao urge innovative development in Greater Bay Area

April 21, 2021

Photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows a view of a sub-forum "Invigorate Development through Vibrant City Clusters: The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a Model" during Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

BOAO, Hainan, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Attendees from Hong Kong and Macao at the annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Tuesday called for technological innovation to spur high-quality development of the city cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

As one of the core cities in the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong has strong basic scientific research capabilities and sound financial services, Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at a sub-forum of the annual meeting.

After integrating into the development of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong can promote high-quality development of the whole region by giving full play to the region's manufacturing competitiveness and huge market potential, Lam said.

To achieve technological innovation-driven development, the area needs to accelerate the flow of production factors and attract more scientific research staff, Lam said.

Each city should have a reasonable layout and division of labor and plan its own complementary development and win-win results, said Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Ho called to promote industrial innovation with technological innovation, upgrade the industrial chain, and explore new cooperation models between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to promote the Greater Bay Area's integrated development to a higher level.

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region, said Macao can provide legal and commercial services for the trade of commodities, textiles, and mechanical and electrical products between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

