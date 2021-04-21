Highlights of sub-forums at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference

Xinhua) 08:36, April 21, 2021

Zheng Yongnian, Founding Director of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-SZ), speaks at a sub-forum themed "Free Trade Ports: The Global Trend" during Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)