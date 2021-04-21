Home>>
Highlights of sub-forums at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference
(Xinhua) 08:36, April 21, 2021
Zheng Yongnian, Founding Director of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-SZ), speaks at a sub-forum themed "Free Trade Ports: The Global Trend" during Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi shares vision for BRI cooperation
- Xi calls for strengthening global governance at BFA annual conference
- Commentary: Promote cooperation, not new "Cold War"
- Highlights of the keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021
- Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 holds opening ceremony
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.