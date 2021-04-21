India records 259,170 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines' cases rise to 953,106

People are seen at the Bangalore City Railway Station during coronavirus pandemic in Bangalore, India, April 20, 2021. India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 259,170 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours across the country. The country registered 1,761 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest one-day spike. (Str/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as 259,170 new cases took the total tally in India to 15,321,089, while the Philippines reported 7,379 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 259,170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 15,321,089, according to the data released by the health ministry.

Besides, 1,761 more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 180,530.

There are 2,031,977 active cases in the country, with an increase of 102,648 through Monday, while 13,108,582 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 953,106 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,379 new cases.

The DOH said 93 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 16,141.

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency authorization to use COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson &Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo confirmed on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,549 within one day to 1,614,849, with the death toll adding by 210 to 43,777, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 6,728 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,468,142.

Malaysia reported 2,341 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 379,473, the health ministry said.

Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,389.

Some 1,592 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 356,816 or 94 percent of all cases.

Thailand confirmed 1,443 cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

All of the four new fatalities reportedly had pre-existing medical conditions, he said.

Thailand has so far reported 108 deaths and 45,185 confirmed cases, 41,943 of which were domestic infections while 3,242 others were imported.

South Korea reported 549 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 115,195.

The daily caseload stayed below 600 for two days in a row.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,802. The total fatality rate stood at 1.56 percent.

Cambodia recorded 431 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported the recovery of 31 COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Cambodia has officially registered a total of 7,444 confirmed cases with 49 deaths, according to the MoH. There are currently 4,835 active cases in the kingdom.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday said he greatly valued China's leading role in helping other countries to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afghanistan reported 176 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,159 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 58,213, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 28 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 52,272 while seven deaths were also reported, raising the death toll at 2,557, the ministry said in a statement.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has recorded a total of 9,952 COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths, according to the latest figure released by the government.

The Pacific island country reported one death and 153 new confirmed cases from 24 districts in 12 provinces on Monday.

