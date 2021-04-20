China plans to approve first foreign COVID-19 vaccine: media

Xinhua) 16:01, April 20, 2021

People receive COVID-19 vaccination at a temporary vaccination site in Jiangbei District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

NEW YORK, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China is planning to approve its first foreign COVID-19 vaccine before July, according to people privy to the matter, U.S. media reported.

The clinical-trial data of the vaccine made by Germany's BioNTech SE has been under scrutiny, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, adding that the domestic distribution of the shot is expected to be given green light within the the next ten weeks.

BioNTech has agreed to cooperate with Shanghai Fosun Pharma to deliver 100 million doses to China in 2021, pending approval, the report said.

