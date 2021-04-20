Over 192 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 15:26, April 20, 2021

A medical worker injects a local resident with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccination vehicle in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 192.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90,510, according to the commission.

China will guide and encourage the public to get inoculated voluntarily and ensure all people eligible for vaccination have access to it, Wu Liangyou, an official with the commission, said at a recent press conference.

China is currently rolling out its vaccination in priority regions, including port and border cities with high risks of imported infection, big and medium-sized cities, and regions with a history of cluster infections. Priority populations, including cold chain, medical, and public sector staff, are also receiving the vaccines, Wu added.

