Jiangsu Garden Expo Park: horticultural wonder transformed from abandoned mines

People's Daily Online) 09:25, April 19, 2021

The Jiangsu Garden Expo Park was built on the site of abandoned mines. (People's Daily Online/Yao Xueyong)

The 11th Jiangsu Horticultural Expo kicked off in the newly opened Jiangsu Garden Expo Park situated in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province on April 16. Covering an area of 3.45 square kilometers and transformed from reclaimed mines, mud puddles and an abandoned cement plant, the Garden Park is a place that showcases the supreme beauty of classical-styled Chinese gardens located in 13 cities around the province.

