China-France-Germany climate summit demonstrates resolution to tackle climate change, promotes China-EU cooperation -- observers

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-France-Germany leaders' climate summit held via video link on Friday has drawn wide acclaim from overseas experts for strengthening China-European Union (EU) cooperation in tackling climate change, and reviving global economy.

The leaders of the three countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, exchanged in-depth views on cooperation on addressing various issues at the summit, including climate change, China-Europe relations, anti-epidemic cooperation, and major international and regional issues.

"I announced that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060," Xi said during the summit, which experts say demonstrates China's firm commitment and important contribution to the global response to climate change.

Noting that China's commitment to carbon neutrality is "crucial and ambitious," Lyazid Benhami, vice president of the Paris Association of French-Chinese Friendship, told Xinhua that through this summit, the three countries conveyed positive messages to the international community.

China and the EU are the driving forces behind climate actions, and close cooperation between these two sides is of great importance, said the expert.

China has adopted reform strategies to restructure its industry, consuming less fossil fuels and developing new types of energy, said Oleksiy Koval, a member of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists.

"All of this suggests that China is doing its part in the global effort to tackle climate change," Koval said, adding that "over the past decade, China has become the world's leader in meeting climate commitments."

Stressing that reinforced cooperation plays a significant role in tackling climate issues, Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist, said the summit is therefore "a very good omen for forging deep links and shaping a jointly responsible future."

Climate change is a global challenge that warrants urgent, joint measures from different countries, said Berthold Kuhn, a senior researcher at Free University of Berlin.

This video summit is important in the way that both China and Europe are sending signals of continuous cooperation and joint endeavor, Kuhn said.

During the summit, Xi stressed that he always advocates building a community with a shared future for humanity and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany on climate change.

Kwon Ki-sik, head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, said in order to maintain sustainable development of the earth's ecosystem, it is very important to strengthen multilateral cooperation among the international community.

The video summit among leaders of China, France and Germany is of practical significance and will play an important role in raising the attention of the international community to climate change, he said.

