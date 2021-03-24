China, EU investment agreement not a "gift" but mutually beneficial: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:59, March 24, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China-EU investment agreement is not a "gift" given by one side to the other, but mutually beneficial, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Wednesday after the European Parliament cancelled a meeting to discuss the deal.

China and the EU had jointly announced the completion of China-EU investment agreement negotiations at the end of last year.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)