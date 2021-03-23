Home>>
China announces sanctions on European individuals, entities
(Xinhua) 09:36, March 23, 2021
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China decided to sanction 10 individuals and four entities on the EU side that severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The European Union (EU) imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity on March 22, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang, said the spokesperson.
Photos
Related Stories
- China remains EU's largest trading partner in January: Eurostat
- China, EU not systemic rivals: FM
- EU-China GIs deal viewed as starter of better win-win cooperation
- China approves geographical indication protection for EU products
- China-EU trade receives boost as Geographical Indications agreement takes effect
- China-EU agreement on geographical indications takes effect
- China-EU cooperation far greater than competition: commerce ministry
- China expected to remain EU's top trading partner in 2021: scholar
- China, EU should strengthen all-round dialogue and cooperation: Chinese FM
- EU's policy towards China should be independent: Merkel, Macron
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.