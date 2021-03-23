China announces sanctions on European individuals, entities

Xinhua) 09:36, March 23, 2021

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China decided to sanction 10 individuals and four entities on the EU side that severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The European Union (EU) imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity on March 22, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang, said the spokesperson.