China awards individuals for contributions to national security
(Xinhua) 16:04, April 16, 2021
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's national security authorities have awarded 82 individuals for their contributions to national security.
These individuals have offered tipoffs via hotlines or official websites, helping national security organs prevent, stop and combat all types of acts endangering national security, official sources said in a statement on Thursday.
The awards are part of the activities marking China's National Security Education Day, which is observed on April 15.
It is the third consecutive year that individuals from a wide range of society, including government officials, enterprise employees, university students and farmers, have been awarded by national security authorities.
