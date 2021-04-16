Putin yet to decide to participate in U.S. climate summit: Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided to take part in the U.S.-initiated summit on climate change slated for next week.

"This (matter) is currently under discussion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

"New U.S. sanctions will clearly not contribute to the likelihood of Russia's participation," he said, adding that it will be up to the president to decide on his participation and the level of engagement in the meeting, which will be held via video link on April 22-23.

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin could meet "in the weeks ahead," Peskov said that he was most likely referring to the aforementioned climate summit, not a formal in-person meeting that Moscow and Washington are mulling.

"A bilateral meeting, of course, will not be able to be organized so quickly. The issue is still being considered," he added.

During a telephone conversation between the two presidents Tuesday, Biden invited Putin to attend the online climate summit and also suggested holding an in-person meeting with Putin in the foreseeable future.

